Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $287.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

