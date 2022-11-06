Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $732.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.