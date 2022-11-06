Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $38,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 105.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

