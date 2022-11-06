Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of BABA opened at $69.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

