Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $63,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 262,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $160.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.