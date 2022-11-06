Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

