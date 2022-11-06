Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

