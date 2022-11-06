Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

