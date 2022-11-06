Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

IDEV stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

