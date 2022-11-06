Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 70 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

