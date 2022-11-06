Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 19.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TDC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.