Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.51) to GBX 1,380 ($15.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

