Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,465.10 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,156.46.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

