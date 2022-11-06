Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 134 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSC stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.