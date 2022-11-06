Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,162 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.