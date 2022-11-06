Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 75 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,347,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,939,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

