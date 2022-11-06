Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXPI stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

