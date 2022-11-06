Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.