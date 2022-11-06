Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.18.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $47,685,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

