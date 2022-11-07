114,340 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $9,569,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 882,536 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.38. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. Analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.