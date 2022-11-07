12,138 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

