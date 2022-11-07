17,450 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

BLDP opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

