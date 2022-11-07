17,535 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

