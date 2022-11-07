28,240 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.00 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.