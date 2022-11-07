30,376 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $3,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 208,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.