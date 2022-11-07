30,376 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $3,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 208,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
