40,129 Shares in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 105,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,853,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MMIT opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

