42,668 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $99.65.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.