45,197 Shares in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYLT opened at $1.37 on Monday. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.89). Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 64.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

