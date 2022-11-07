51480 (MPV.TO) (MPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV – Get Rating) (NYSE:MDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV – Get Rating) (NYSE:MDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter.

51480 (MPV.TO) Stock Performance

51480 has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.25.

About 51480 (MPV.TO)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

