5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.25.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

