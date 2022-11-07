6,511 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.82 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.