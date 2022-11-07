A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target Cut to 12,450.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Danske lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23,370.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

