abrdn plc Sells 4,880 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $138,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

