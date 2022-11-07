abrdn plc Sells 5,200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $169.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

