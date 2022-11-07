Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %
AKR opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
