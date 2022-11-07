Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ACHV opened at $2.02 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

