AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

