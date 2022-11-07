AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $980.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 79.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerSale by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

