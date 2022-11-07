AFC Gamma (AFCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 112.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

