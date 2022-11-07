Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

