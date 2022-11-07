Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Rating) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,562.03).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

LON:AJAX opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.10. Ajax Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

