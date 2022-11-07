Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.10 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.