AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.29.
About AKITA Drilling
