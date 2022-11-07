AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

