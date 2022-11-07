Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.89-$1.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.89-$1.91 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

