Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.21.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.8 %

ALB stock opened at $284.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

