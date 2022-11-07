Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Alexander’s Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $281.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7,267.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
