Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $281.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7,267.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.