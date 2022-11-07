Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.74 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

