Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Activity

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

