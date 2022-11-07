Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 575.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ALTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

