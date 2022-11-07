Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 3,193,677 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $27,924,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

